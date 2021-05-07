Markets
New York cotton
07 May 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 85.29 86.49 85.29 86.23 17:00 86.23 0.06 2 86.17
May 05
Jul'21 87.82 90.89 87.46 90.78 13:19 - 3.45 15415 87.33
May 06
Oct'21 87.44 88.73 87.44 88.55 13:13 - 1.54 14 87.01
May 06
=================================================================================
