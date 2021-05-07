New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

================================================================================= Current Session Prior Day Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set ================================================================================= May'21 85.29 86.49 85.29 86.23 17:00 86.23 0.06 2 86.17 May 05 Jul'21 87.82 90.89 87.46 90.78 13:19 - 3.45 15415 87.33 May 06 Oct'21 87.44 88.73 87.44 88.55 13:13 - 1.54 14 87.01 May 06 =================================================================================