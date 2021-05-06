Lockdown instructions announced for Eid

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced special lockdown instructions for Eid and Eid night to be implemented from May 8 to 16.

According to the notification issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department P&SHD here on Thursday, setting up of bangles, mehndi and cloth stalls in the Eid night will be completely banned.

All nature of business activities including markets, shops, offices and amusement parks will remain shut down during the announced period.

Intercity and inter-province transport will not be operated, however, intercity transport can be operated only on Saturdays and Sundays with 50 per cent occupancy. Train service will be operated with 70 per cent occupancy, likewise, rickshaws and taxi can be operated with 50 per cent occupancy.

All grocery stores, general stores, bakery stores, meat shops, flour mills (Aatta chaki), fruit and vegetable shops can be opened between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

All 'tandoors', medical services, stores and pharmacies, petrol pumps, food delivery services, electricity, gas, internet, cellular centres, call centers and media houses will be allowed to open round the clock.

All kinds of sports, cultural festivals and other gatherings will be banned.