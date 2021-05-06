20 ventilators delivered to HFH in fight against COVID-19: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that 20 state-of-the-art ventilators have been provided to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to deal with the rising number of corona patients.

During a visit to HFH here Thursday to inspect the facilities being provided to the COVID patients, the Minister said that it is the utmost effort of the government to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people.

Sheikh said that the hospital has the capacity of 1000 beds and in case of any emergency like situation due to the rising number of cases, it would be transformed into Corona hospital.

Rasheed said that brand new ventilators have been given by the NCOC to help in our fight against COVID-19 and informed media that Prime Minister Imran will inaugurate the Corona ward at the hospital soon.