ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.47%)
ASL 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.63%)
AVN 85.74 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.44%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.18%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.14%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
HUBC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.16 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.62 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.12%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
POWER 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.49%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
TRG 166.55 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (2.04%)
UNITY 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.63%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By ▲ 39.07 (0.81%)
BR30 24,829 Increased By ▲ 136.05 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,194 Increased By ▲ 249.94 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,488 Increased By ▲ 104.8 (0.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil targets 4,130-4,169 ringgit range

  • On the daily chart, the contract managed to close above a resistance at 4,026 ringgit for three days. It has escaped from a consolidation range of 3,856-4,026 ringgit, which suggests a target of 4,400 ringgit.
Reuters 06 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,098 ringgit per tonne and rise into a range of 4,130-4,169 ringgit. The corrections triggered by this barrier became shallower. This is a bullish signal that the resistance is weaker under repeated attacks by bulls.

The fall towards 4,010 ringgit on Wednesday could be the last correction before the resistance is broken. Support is at 4,010 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into the range of 3,905-3,967 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract managed to close above a resistance at 4,026 ringgit for three days. It has escaped from a consolidation range of 3,856-4,026 ringgit, which suggests a target of 4,400 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat soyabean Oil Palm Palm oil down

Palm oil targets 4,130-4,169 ringgit range

Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions

15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters