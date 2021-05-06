ANL 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.55%)
ASL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.94%)
AVN 85.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.39%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.73%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.71%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFBL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.67%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.94%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
PAEL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
POWER 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.49%)
PPL 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
TRG 166.53 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (2.03%)
UNITY 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.95%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
BR100 4,839 Increased By ▲ 39.42 (0.82%)
BR30 24,794 Increased By ▲ 100.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,174 Increased By ▲ 230.51 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,478 Increased By ▲ 95.42 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Caixabank's net profit jumps, books Bankia gain

  • Analysts expected NII to come in at 1.2 billion euros.
Reuters 06 May 2021

MADRID: Caixabank's underlying net profit jumped almost six-fold in the first quarter, a shot in the arm as it starts integrating the purchase of Bankia that made it Spain's biggest domestic lender.

Net profit reached 514 million euros ($617 million) in January-March, beating analysts' average forecast of 342 million euros, after the bank did not set aside any provisions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same quarter last year, Caixabank booked 400 million euros in coronavirus-related provisions.

Including 4.3 billion euros of "badwill" - a paper profit that occurs when an asset is bought below its book value - made on the Bankia acquisition, Caixabank's net profit was 4.79 billion euros.

That was below a forecast of 7.27 billion euros, after the bank did not recognise a 2 billion euros tax-loss on deferred tax assets on the acquisition.

The overall accounting gain was generated from Bankia's equity of 13.1 billion euros minus various fair value adjustments of 3.47 billion euros, leaving an adjusted book value of 9.6 billion euros compared with a purchase price of 5.31 billion euros.

Banks across Europe are struggling to cope with record low interest rates, and the economic downturn sparked by the pandemic has forced a focus on further cost cuts, including through tie-ups.

When Caixabank and Bankia announced their deal in September, they said they would aim to generate annual recurring cost savings of 770 million euros by 2023. They also said they expected restructuring costs to be 2.2 billion euros.

Net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 0.7% in the first quarter from the same quarter a year ago to 1.19 billion euros, due to pressure from ultra low interest rates.

Analysts expected NII to come in at 1.2 billion euros.

Caixabank's income statement for the first quarter did not include the earnings generated by Bankia during the period, since the merger was completed at the end of March, though its balance sheet integrated Bankia's assets and liabilities.

Coronavirus Caixabank Bankia COVID 19 Net Interest Income

Caixabank's net profit jumps, books Bankia gain

Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions

15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters