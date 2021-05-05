Palm oil poised to break resistance at 4,098 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil is poised to break a resistance at 4,098 ringgit per tonne and rise into a range of 4,130-4,169 ringgit.

Even though the contract failed four times to overcome this barrier, the subsequent corrections became shallower.

This is a optimistic signal that the resistance became weaker under repeated attacks by bulls.

A correction from the current level may be limited to 3,967 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract has almost left a consolidation range of 3,856-4,026 ringgit, which suggests a target of $4,400 ringgit.

The sideways move around 4,026 ringgit is expected to be brief, to end either on Wednesday or Thursday.

