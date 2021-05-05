UNGA president to visit Pakistan this month

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir will be visiting Pakistan this month on the invitation of the government.

He last visited Pakistan in August 2020. Addressing a press conference at UN Headquarters, the president said that during his upcoming trip to South Asian countries he will also visit Pakistan and Bangladesh. He added that his trip to India has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis there.

"I am looking forward to this visit because Pakistan is one of the great contributors to the UN system," the UNGA president said.

Bozkir reiterated that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved through dialogue governed by the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions. He added that all parties should refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of the disputed territory.

He appreciated Pakistan for its great contribution to the UN peace-keeping operations around the world which is aimed at promoting international peace and security. The president further said that Pakistan is one of the largest troop contributors to peacekeeping missions.