ANL 33.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.98%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.82%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.10 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.29%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 78.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (6.04%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
KAPCO 39.16 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.03%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
MLCF 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.82%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
TRG 163.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-2.73%)
UNITY 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.77%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,790 Increased By ▲ 30.45 (0.64%)
BR30 24,671 Increased By ▲ 265.01 (1.09%)
KSE100 44,934 Increased By ▲ 370.64 (0.83%)
KSE30 18,392 Increased By ▲ 131.39 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UNGA president to visit Pakistan this month

  • He last visited Pakistan in August 2020.
  • President Volkan Bozkir said that Pakistan is one of the largest troop contributors to the peacekeeping missions.
Aisha Mahmood 05 May 2021

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir will be visiting Pakistan this month on the invitation of the government.

He last visited Pakistan in August 2020. Addressing a press conference at UN Headquarters, the president said that during his upcoming trip to South Asian countries he will also visit Pakistan and Bangladesh. He added that his trip to India has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis there.

"I am looking forward to this visit because Pakistan is one of the great contributors to the UN system," the UNGA president said.

Bozkir reiterated that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved through dialogue governed by the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions. He added that all parties should refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of the disputed territory.

He appreciated Pakistan for its great contribution to the UN peace-keeping operations around the world which is aimed at promoting international peace and security. The president further said that Pakistan is one of the largest troop contributors to peacekeeping missions.

India Pakistan Kashmir Volkan Bozkir UNGA President UN peace keeping

UNGA president to visit Pakistan this month

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters