World
Netanyahu's mandate to form Israel government expires: presidency
- The presidency said, creating an opportunity for the premier's rivals to take power.
05 May 2021
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 28-day mandate to form a government following inconclusive elections in March expired Wednesday, the presidency said, creating an opportunity for the premier's rivals to take power.
"Shortly before midnight, Netanyahu informed Beit HaNasi (President Reuven Rivlin's office) that he was unable to form a government and so returned the mandate to the president," a statement from Rivlin said.
