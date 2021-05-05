ANL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.35 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.52%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.8%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
MLCF 42.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.15%)
PRL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-2.58%)
UNITY 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.21%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,795 Increased By ▲ 35.9 (0.75%)
BR30 24,729 Increased By ▲ 322.58 (1.32%)
KSE100 44,942 Increased By ▲ 378.01 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,395 Increased By ▲ 134.35 (0.74%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Netanyahu's mandate to form Israel government expires: presidency

  • The presidency said, creating an opportunity for the premier's rivals to take power.
AFP 05 May 2021

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 28-day mandate to form a government following inconclusive elections in March expired Wednesday, the presidency said, creating an opportunity for the premier's rivals to take power.

"Shortly before midnight, Netanyahu informed Beit HaNasi (President Reuven Rivlin's office) that he was unable to form a government and so returned the mandate to the president," a statement from Rivlin said.

