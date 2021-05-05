ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Turkmenistan envoy apprises Hammad of Tapi project

Recorder Report 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar, here on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan apprised the minister and the SAPM on salient features of the project and progress made by Turkmenistan side.

He informed that the Herat Office strategy was being discussed with Tapi member States by TPCL (Tapi Pipeline Company Limited) and assured that all matters related to the project including financing and security of the pipeline were being diligently worked out to ensure smooth and timely completion of the project.

The Minister for Energy reiterated Pakistan’s strong desire to further cement the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

He said the natural resources including natural gas from the Central Asian State needed to be explored for mutual benefit of both the countries. He also expressed satisfaction over the progress on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (Tapi) Gas pipeline.

Azhar underscored the need to work out all details of gas transportation and supply agreements to the mutual benefit of all the countries.

The minister, however, expressed strong desire and full commitment for early completion and materialisation of the project. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Guhar, was also present during the meeting.

