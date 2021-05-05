Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
05 May 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 86.40 86.40 86.17 86.17 12:39 86.17 -1.04 1 87.21
May 04
Jul'21 88.16 88.28 86.36 87.17 13:19 87.17 -0.69 10909 87.86
May 04
Oct'21 86.74 86.96 86.60 86.67 05:59 86.67 -0.35 5 87.02
May 04
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.