ANL 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.95%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.66%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUBC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (6.06%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
JSCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.3%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
POWER 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.8%)
PPL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.15%)
PRL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.92%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
TRG 165.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.89%)
UNITY 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.44%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,796 Increased By ▲ 37.09 (0.78%)
BR30 24,751 Increased By ▲ 344.54 (1.41%)
KSE100 44,974 Increased By ▲ 409.98 (0.92%)
KSE30 18,420 Increased By ▲ 159.17 (0.87%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ministries, divisions told to avoid misusing ‘look after charge’

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has directed all the ministries/divisions to avoid misuse of ‘look after charge’ as the officers who are assigned this responsibility cannot use administrative or financial powers.

In a letter to all the ministries/divisions, the Establishment Division has stated that a number of instances have come to the notice of Establishment Division where the ministries/divisions have been found indulging in the practice of assigning look after charge of higher post to an officer during the absence of its actual incumbent which causes administrative/financial inconvenience. In this context, Establishment Division has clarified that there is no provision of look after charge in Civil Servants Act, 1973 and Rules made there under, rather an officer can be deputed temporarily as an internal arrangement to look after the work of another post for disposal of day to day work of urgent and routine nature in the ministry/division/organization concerned.

As a matter of principle, the senior-most officer is normally asked by the head of the division/department to look after the work of a post when its incumbent is temporarily away. Regarding the decision making process, the Establishment Division says that there may be certain issues which are of quasi-judicial nature and decision cannot be taken by an officer not formally designated to exercise those powers. Likewise, certain financial and administrative powers can only be exercised by an officer to whom additional/current charge of the post is entrusted in the prescribed manner. An officer looking after the work cannot exercise such powers as he has not been delegated with such powers by the competent authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

civil servants Establishment Division Civil Servants Act 1973

Ministries, divisions told to avoid misusing ‘look after charge’

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.