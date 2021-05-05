ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 05 May 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 96,742 tonnes of cargos comprising 92,357 tonnes of import cargo and 4,385 tonnes of export cargos during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 92,357 comprised of 17,743 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,745 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 5,032 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds and 64,837 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargos.

The total export cargos of 4,385 tonnes comprised of 4,291 tonnes of containerized cargos and 94 tonnes of Bulk Cargos.

A total of 1754 containers were handled out of which 1415 were of imports and 339 were of exports. 1415 import containers comprised of 233 of 20s and 539 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 44 of 20s and 30 of 40s. Export containers 339 comprised of 68 of 20s and 65 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 141 of 20s and 0 of 40s.

There were 03 vessels viz. Andes, CMA CGM Nikuere abd JNTC Dubai have currently berthed at Karachi Port on Tuesday.

There are 03 Ships viz. Glen Canyon, Baltic Bridge and Onyx 1 have sailed out from Karachi Port on Tuesday.

There were 11 ships namely Hanyu Camellia, Diyala, Songa Nuerberg, Korea Chemi, Stolt Sequoia, Chem Silicon, FG Rotterdam, CSL Sophie, Leo Paramount, Good Luck and Best Glory were expected to arrive on Monday.

PORT QASIM

A record cargo handling was achieved at the Port on Monday, where a cargo volume of 312,805 tonnes, comprising 263,533 tonnes imports cargo and 49,272 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,118 Containers (1,876 TEUs imports and 2,242 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships African Baza, Wealthy Loyal & Pacific Anna and two more ships, MSC Lucy and Maersk Pittsburgh scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday, 27th April, while an oil tanker ‘Al-Soor-II’ carrying 55,000 tonnes Gas oil is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another ship ‘Pro Alliance’ is due to arrive on Wednesday, 28th April-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

