ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazilian inflation bubbles as annual March PPI hits record 33.5pc

  • The annual rate of factory gate inflation in Latin America's largest economy rose to 33.5% from 28.5%, the highest level since statistics agency IBGE's data series began in January 2014.
  • The accumulated rate of inflation in the first quarter of the year was also a record for the January-March period, rising to 14.1% from 8.9% in the three months to February, IBGE said
Reuters 04 May 2021

BRASILIA: Inflation pressures in Brazil remained strong in March, figures showed on Tuesday, with producer prices rising at their fastest annual rate since comparable records began seven years ago and pointing to further central bank interest rate increases ahead.

The annual rate of factory gate inflation in Latin America's largest economy rose to 33.5% from 28.5%, the highest level since statistics agency IBGE's data series began in January 2014.

The accumulated rate of inflation in the first quarter of the year was also a record for the January-March period, rising to 14.1% from 8.9% in the three months to February, IBGE said.

On a monthly basis, factory gate prices rose 4.8%, the second fastest rate after February's 5.2%, as prices rose in 23 of the 24 activities surveyed for a third consecutive month.

Brazil's central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, lifting the benchmark Selic rate up to 3.50% as it battles to bring consumer inflation back below target. It kicked off the tightening cycle with a 75-basis-point hike in March.

On a monthly basis, the rise in factory gate prices was driven by a 16.7% rise in oil refining and alcohol production costs, which accounted for around a third of the overall rise, and an 8.9% rise in other chemical prices.

Brazil's central bank Brazilian inflation Brazil's economy Brazil GDP IBGE's data

Brazilian inflation bubbles as annual March PPI hits record 33.5pc

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters