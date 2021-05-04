Pakistan
IHC extends interim bail of Zardari's aide
- The court directed the two sides to give final arguments on next date of hearing.
04 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former President Asif Ali Zardari's aide Amjad Ikhlaq till May 27, in a fake accounts case.
A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjam Jandran heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Amjad Ikhlaq.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also submitted its comments against the petition during this day hearing after which the court adjourned the case till next date.
The court directed the two sides to give final arguments on next date of hearing.
ECP accepts PML-N's plea, orders vote recount in Karachi's NA-249
IHC extends interim bail of Zardari's aide
COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures
Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC
Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5
Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades
India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data
G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats
Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze
Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters
Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram
Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes
Read more stories
Comments