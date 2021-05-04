ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Pakistan

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

  • Aldino Amato, a well-respected Italian-born Dominican priest died on Monday in Lahore, at the age of 90, after contracting the coronavirus.
  • As a pioneer for education and development, Amato served in Pakistan for nearly six decades.
BR Web Desk 04 May 2021

Aldino Amato, a well-respected Italian-born Dominican priest died on Monday in Lahore, at the age of 90, after contracting the coronavirus.

The priest was laid to rest in the compound of Our Lady of Mercy parish house in Okara's Chak village.

As a pioneer for education and development, Amato served in Pakistan for nearly six decades.

After testing positive for the coronavirus, Amato was placed on a ventilator for ten days.

Hundreds of faithful were present at his funeral, as he was finally laid to rest by Dominican friars from his congregation.

Condolences were also conveyed by members of the Catholic community and Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis, the apostolic nuncio to Pakistan.

Amato arrived in Pakistan in 1962, and built six churches, three schools and hostels, two training centers for the visually impaired, a women's college and two housing colonies.

He was deeply revered for building settlements in remote regions and his contributions for assisting the poor irrespective of their faith.

