ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Property, banking stocks boost Dubai; Saudi index falls

Reuters 04 May 2021

DUBAI: Most major stock markets in the Gulf closed higher on Monday, with the Dubai index outperforming the region on the back of property and banking shares, while the Saudi bourse was dragged down by material and financial stocks.

The Dubai index rose 1.1%, as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties added 1.8% and Dubai Islamic Bank gained 1.4%, snapping a four-session losing streak. Dubai Investments jumped 2.6%, extending gains from the previous session, a day after the diversified investment group swung to a quarterly net profit of 123.8 million dirhams ($33.71 million).

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell for a straight third day, losing 0.5%, as the country’s biggest lender The Saudi National Bank and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries shed 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

The slide was capped by Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group adding 0.8%, a day after announcing a new hospital project, and consumer food and beverages firm Almarai Co rising 1.5% on plans to invest 6.6 billion riyals to expand its poultry segment.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose 0.3% as Emirates Telecommunications Group added 0.6%, rising for a second day after reporting a nearly 8% increase in first-quarter profit on Thursday. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank closed 2.9% higher, its sharpest intra-day gain since Feb. 25, after it reported first-quarter profit that more than doubled on Sunday. The Qatari index closed up 0.3% after three days of consecutive declines as Industries Qatar and United Development added 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

Dubai index Saudi index petrochemical sector Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Property, banking stocks boost Dubai; Saudi index falls

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.