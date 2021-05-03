ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Iran-Afghan pedestrian movement banned

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 03 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Sunday reviewed its border management protocols to impose ban on pedestrian movement from Afghanistan and Iran to Pakistan with certain exceptions to Pakistani nationals and ‘extreme medical emergencies’ in the backdrop of rapid spread of Covid-19 across the country.

The revised policy will be effective from midnight May 4-5 till midnight May 19-20, according to NCOC.

“In view of restricting new variants of Covid-19 away from Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre has decided to cease the inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan and Iran with exception to Pakistani nationals desirous to return,” NCOC said in an official statement.

The NCOC took this decision while reviewing Land Border Management Policy with Afghanistan and Iran to ensure regulated inbound pedestrian movement and effective management of Covid protocols at border terminals (BTs), the statement added.

The forum reviewed the policy in view of the emergence of various variants and to restrain import of any new mutation to Pakistan, it added.

The NCOC allowed pedestrian movement to Pakistan from the two neighbouring countries in case of extreme medical emergencies.

However, the new measures will have no effect on existing cargo trade movement and all outbound pedestrian movement (from Pakistan to Afghanistan/Iran) is permissible, the NCOC said.

The forum also reviewed testing and quarantine protocols to ensure that the pedestrians will undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and Covid positive cases (Pakistani nationals only) will be allowed to be shifted to nearby quarantine facilities.

Border terminals will remain open for seven days a week and employment strength of law enforcement agencies and health staff at BTs will be increased for implementation of testing protocols and to control high traffic density, the statement added.

Meanwhile, some 113 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan in 24 hours (till Sunday evening), according to official data issued by federal government.

The Covid positivity ratio remained at 9.7 per cent with 4,414 new positive cases in 24 hours.

The total death toll due to COVID-19, till Sunday evening, was 18,070 and total number of confirmed Covid cases was touching 90,000. The number of Covid tests conducted in 24 hours was 45,275.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC Iran Afghan ban imposed National Command Operation Centre pedestrian movement banned

Iran-Afghan pedestrian movement banned

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Trade deficit widens by 20.1pc in 10 months

BJP loses West Bengal election

Financial activities thru drug trafficking: FMU issues ‘red flag indicators’

Power supply to Karachi increased by 621MW: Federal govt

UK defends aid cuts after UN warnings

PM vows to introduce electoral reforms

Govt reduces inbound international flight operations to 20pc

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.