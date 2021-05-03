SAU launches agricultural science magazine

HYDERABAD: The agricultural journal “Monthly Agricultural Science” has been launched from Sindh Agriculture University (SAU); Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri inaugurated the online edition of the first issue.

Addressing to inaugural event Dr Fateh Marri said that there was an urgent need of scientific magazine like “Monthly Agricultural Science” based on modern agricultural subjects like agricultural research, information technology, livestock, social sciences, crop science and other agriculture related subjects, for technology transfer and awareness of new information to the farmers, scholars and students of the university.

Dr Marri said that this magazine will provide guidance to farmers, students, teachers, researchers and agricultural extension workers in the province and put country on a path of new development in agriculture sector. The magazine will play an important role in imparting knowledge of modern agricultural science to the concerned stakeholders, although the magazine caters to the needs of modern agricultural scientific journals.

Vice Chancellor urged that the magazine should include research articles by teachers and experts, and research articles by students of the University, as well as experts who have rendered distinguished services.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of Dr Jan Mohammad Marri, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection as Magazine Patron and Dr Bhai Khan Solangi, Editor-in-Chief and Prof Mohammad Mithal Jiskani Managing Editor of the Magazine and commended them for continuing such services.

On this occasion, Prof Jan Muhammad Marri and Dr Bhai Khan Solangi briefed the Vice Chancellor about the magazine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021