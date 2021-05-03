ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Sindh records 888 new cases of Covid-19

APP 03 May 2021

KARACHI: As many as nine more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,667 and 888 new cases emerged when 16469 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 9 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,667. Shah said that 16469 samples were tested which detected 888 cases. He added that so far 3667984 tests have been conducted against which 285625 cases were diagnosed, of them 265276 patients have recovered, including 362 overnight.

The CM said that currently 15682 patients were under treatment, of them 15052 were in home isolation, 6 at isolation centers and 624 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 586 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 888 new cases, 230 have been detected from Karachi, including East District 115, South District 54, Central District 39, West District 11, Korangi 7 and Malir 4.

Hyderabad 200, Qambar 61, Matiari 51, Umerkot 39, Sujawal 33, Saghotki 31, Shikarpur 31, Larkana 29, Jamshoro 25, Khairpur 20, Nowshero Feroze 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Sukkur 19, Thatta 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Dadu 12, Tando Allahyar 6, Mirpur Khas 5, Sanpur., Jacobabad 1 were reported.

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah COVID19 Sindh Chief Minister third COVID wave Sindh records 888 new cases patients of COVID

