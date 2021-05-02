ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Fan exports increase 26.83pc in 9 months

  • The country exported electric fan worth US $21.189 million during July-March (2020-21) as against the exports of US $16.707 million during July-March (2019-20).
APP 02 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exports of electric fan witnessed an increase of 26.83 percent during the nine months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $21.189 million during July-March (2020-21) as against the exports of US $16.707 million during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 26.83 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan also rose by 30.86 percent by going up from 982,000 to 1285,000, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan increased by 105.41 percent during the month of March 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during March 2021 were recorded at US $ 4.211 million against the exports of US $ 2.050 million in March 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan rose by 68.24 percent during March 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 2.503 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.

