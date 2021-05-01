NA-249 by-poll: ECP rejects PTI’s plea for vote recount

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Afridi’s plea for a vote recount in Thursday’s NA-249 by-election has been rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Afridi approached the ECP on Friday, challenging the results of 21 polling stations of the National Assembly constituency in Karachi, with rigging allegations at two polling stations.

The PTI candidate requested the commission to recount votes cast in the by-poll and conduct a probe into rigging charges.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate, Abdul Qadir Mandokhail won the election by securing 16,150 votes, according to unofficial results. PML-N’s Miftah Ismail was the runner-up with 15,473 votes.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Mufti Nazeer Kamalvi clinched the third position with 11,125 votes, followed by PSP’s Mustafa Kamal who bagged 9,227 votes.

Amjad Afridi was not even among the top three contenders and could only secure 8,922 votes while Hafiz Mursaleen of the MQM took 7,511 votes, according to unofficial results.