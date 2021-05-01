ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
NA-249 by-poll: ECP rejects PTI’s plea for vote recount

  • PTI's Amjad Afridi approached the ECP on Friday, challenging the results of 21 polling stations of the National Assembly constituency in Karachi, with rigging allegations at two polling stations.
  • He had secured only 8,922 votes, beaten by, PPP, PML-N, TLP and PSP candidates in the constitutency.
Syed Ahmed 01 May 2021

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Afridi’s plea for a vote recount in Thursday’s NA-249 by-election has been rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Afridi approached the ECP on Friday, challenging the results of 21 polling stations of the National Assembly constituency in Karachi, with rigging allegations at two polling stations.

The PTI candidate requested the commission to recount votes cast in the by-poll and conduct a probe into rigging charges.

Afridi, in his plea, requested the Election Commission to recount votes and look into rigging charges at various polling stations.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate, Abdul Qadir Mandokhail won the election by securing 16,150 votes, according to unofficial results. PML-N’s Miftah Ismail was the runner-up with 15,473 votes.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Mufti Nazeer Kamalvi clinched the third position with 11,125 votes, followed by PSP’s Mustafa Kamal who bagged 9,227 votes.

Amjad Afridi was not even among the top three contenders and could only secure 8,922 votes while Hafiz Mursaleen of the MQM took 7,511 votes, according to unofficial results.

