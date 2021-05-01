Country reports 5,112 new corona cases, 131 deaths: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday, reported 5,112 new coronavirus cases and 131 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 cases tally to 820,823 and death tally to 17,811. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in the past 24 hours, 3,272 patients have recovered from the deadly disease taking total recoveries to 711,465.

According to the NCOC, total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 91,547.

The national positivity ratio remained 10.41 percent as 5,112 new cases were detected in the country after performing 49,099 tests.

Punjab has reported 2,296 new coronavirus cases and 83 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the provincial Covid-19 cases tally to 301,114 and death tally to 8,410, since the pandemic outbreak.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 243,463 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet.

Sindh has reported 1,060 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, making it the third straight day the province recorded over 1,000 infections.

The provincial tally of cases has risen to 282,445.

Sindh has also reported four Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,633.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has reported 36 more Covid-19 deaths in the province in the past 24 hours, taking the death tally to 3,274.

As per health officials, 1,034 new cases were also detected in the province as the tally jumped to 117,557, and 800 patients recovered from the disease taking the total to 102,142.

Islamabad reported 427 Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours taking the coronavirus cases tally to 75,067, and death toll to 679, since the pandemic outbreak.

Balochistan government has reported 160 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 22,278. According to health officials, one more death during the past 24 hours pushed the provincial fatalities to 234, while the province so far has reported 20,592 Covid-19 recoveries.

At least 126 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 17,057.

