Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
01 May 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 30.06.2021 16% Interim Cash Dividend 29.04.2021
Systems Limited 31.12.2020 10% Bonus Shares 27.04.2021
Saif Power Limited 31.12.2020 25% Final Cash Dividend 28.04.2021
The Hub Power
Company Limited 30.06.2021 30% Interim Cash Dividend 30.04.2021
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Limited 31.12.2020 35% Final Cash Dividend 29.04.2021
Lalpir Power Limited 31.12.2020 10% Final Cash Dividend 30.04.2021
==============================================================================================
