KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/ Credit on ============================================================================================== Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 30.06.2021 16% Interim Cash Dividend 29.04.2021 Systems Limited 31.12.2020 10% Bonus Shares 27.04.2021 Saif Power Limited 31.12.2020 25% Final Cash Dividend 28.04.2021 The Hub Power Company Limited 30.06.2021 30% Interim Cash Dividend 30.04.2021 Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited 31.12.2020 35% Final Cash Dividend 29.04.2021 Lalpir Power Limited 31.12.2020 10% Final Cash Dividend 30.04.2021 ==============================================================================================

