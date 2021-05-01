ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 01 May 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
(KELSC5) K-Electric
Limited                         26-04-2021    03-05-2021
Pak Elektron Limited            26-04-2021    02-05-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Highnoon L aboratories
Limited                         26-04-2021    08-05-2021    150% (F),     22-04-2021     27-04-2021
                                                              10% B
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Limited #           27-04-2021    03-05-2021                                 03-05-2021
Amreli Steels Limited #         27-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Merit Packaging Limited #       28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Reliance Weaving
Mills Limited #                 28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Clover Pakistan Limited #       29-04-2021    05-05-2021                                 05-05-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-04-2021    30-04-2021
Roshan Packages Limited #       30-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Dolmen City REIT                01-05-2021    07-05-2021   3.3% (iii)     29-04-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Limited                         01-05-2021    07-05-2021       NIL                       07-05-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited                         03-05-2021    09-05-2021    600% (ii)     29-04-2021
Murree Brewery Company
Limited                         04-05-2021    10-05-2021    50% (iii)     30-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                 04-05-2021    10-05-2021    1500% (i)     30-04-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

