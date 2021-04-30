ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
May 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Private sector importing corona vaccine for selling in local market: Asad Umer

  • The government has established number of 'Ramzaan bazaars' to ensure all required commodities to masses at affordable rates.
APP 30 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday informed that private sector is importing corona vaccine for selling it to local market.

As many as 27,000 people got vaccinated from private sector, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

“We will have to live with coronavirus for next few months, “he said. The people should adopt precautionary measures, and avoid roaming in rush areas, he added.

He further stated that people could have been affected if they failed to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), given by the government for the safety and security of the citizen from lethal third wave of coronavirus.

Commenting on growth rate in the industrial sector, he said selling of car was increasing day by day, while growth in large scale manufacturing was also showing upward trend.

Replying to a question about crunch in economic sector, he said Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-N, was responsible for damaging economy of this country. To another question about high inflation,

He said the incumbent government has taken many steps for providing relief to common man.

The government has established number of 'Ramzaan bazaars' to ensure all required commodities to masses at affordable rates.

Coronavirus SOPs Asad Umar Miftah Ismail corona vaccine Ramzaan bazaars

