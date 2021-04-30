ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Pakistan

Kisan cards to provide direct financial benefit to farmers: Dr Firdous

  • This would benefit the farmers’ community in the province as a subsidy worth billions of rupees would be provided annually to one million farmers, she said.
APP 30 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the government had taken a historic initiative of launching Kisan (farmer) Card which would provide direct financial benefits to the farmers in the shape of cash transfer besides encouraging them to grow more crops.

Talking to the media along with Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi here, Dr Firdous said that farmers would be able to timely procure pesticides, seeds and other essential items by collecting subsidy amount directly from the ATM through Kisan Card.

This would benefit the farmers’ community in the province as a subsidy worth billions of rupees would be provided annually to one million farmers, she said.

The Special Assistant said the farmers through this card would get subsidized fertilizers, seeds and pesticides besides loans and compensation for damaged crops in case of any natural calamity.

The Kisan Card would bring about a revolution in the country by making the life of farmers easy through the use of technology, enhancing agricultural production, and saving foreign exchange, she further said.

Dr Firdous regretted that agricultural development was not among the priorities of previous governments who ignored farmers in their regimes however, the PTI government was paying special attention to this important sector which was considered as the backbone of the economy.

The SACM said the PTI government was fully committed to providing farmers agricultural support, besides resolving their problems at their doorsteps.

The need of the hour was to use the modern techniques for increasing the per acre yield, she stressed.

Dr Firdous said the NA-249 Karachi by-election had raised many questions.

The PPP used government machinery and resources ruthlessly to support its candidate in the by-election, she added.

The SACM urged the opposition to support the government for electoral reforms which was the need of the hour for ensuring transparent election process in the country.

