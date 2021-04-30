Markets
China's Q1 gold consumption jumps 93.9% y/y on robust demand
30 Apr 2021
BEIJING: China's gold consumption in the first quarter rose 93.9% from the same period a year earlier to 288.2 tonnes, the China Gold Association said on Friday.
Gold output in the January-March period fell 9.92% to 74.44 tonnes, the association said in a statement on its website.
