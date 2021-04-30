ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAHE signs ‘Memorandum of Commitment’ with PPMI to train HEC employees

Recorder Report 30 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) has signed a Memorandum of Commitment with the Pakistan Planning and Management Institute (PPMI), which will enable the NAHE to train the HEC employees on a number of evidence-based required competencies.

The first training under this initiative entitled, “Procurement and Financial Management” was held keeping Covid-19 directives in mind, the mode of delivery was online.

In order to ensure participation and learning engagement, the HEC employees have been divided into groups of 40-45.

In order to measure learning and impact, a pre-assessment to gauge the current level of knowledge on procurement rules was conducted at the beginning of the workshop.

This will be a three-day training.

The instructor took the participants through procurement and financial management rules for the Government of Pakistan as well as international financing bodies including the World Bank.

The procurement cycle, examples and evidence for the national context, and an overview of Public Procurement Rules were part of the workshop.

The instructor encouraged participants to ask questions and discuss cases that they deal with on a daily basis.

In the year ahead, the NAHE will be working with multiple partners to provide the best quality capacity building opportunities to the HEC employees. The priorities for target competencies have been based on a comprehensive training needs assessment held in 2020. Additional trainings will cover foreign funding projects, monitoring and evaluation as well as project management.

The NAHE and the PPMI teams will keep a close eye on the NCOC and the GOP directives and adapt the mode of delivery for trainings as required.

The NAHE is established as a stand-alone, autonomous institution operating under the auspices of the HEC to improve the quality of teaching, research and governance in the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan.

It is envisioned as the premier institution for quality research and teaching related to all aspects of higher education in Pakistan. This series of trainings is one of multiple ongoing NAHE endeavours at the HEC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 NAHE financial management PPMI

NAHE signs ‘Memorandum of Commitment’ with PPMI to train HEC employees

PSM sell-off process hits a snag

No GST chargeable on auction for serviceable old cars: FBR

‘Stay home, stay safe’ plan unveiled ahead of Eid

US corporations, wealthy must ‘pay their fair share’: Biden

Azhar briefed about power projects

Pakistan’s weight may remain around 0.02pc in MSCI EM

Forex reserves up $307m

Performance in SDG sectors: Pakistan lags behind its emerging market peers: IMF

Withdrawal of funds from public account of federation: Special assignment account procedure issued

Privatisation of selected PSEs: Authorities told to address legal, administrative issues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.