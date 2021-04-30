NAHE signs ‘Memorandum of Commitment’ with PPMI to train HEC employees

ISLAMABAD: The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) has signed a Memorandum of Commitment with the Pakistan Planning and Management Institute (PPMI), which will enable the NAHE to train the HEC employees on a number of evidence-based required competencies.

The first training under this initiative entitled, “Procurement and Financial Management” was held keeping Covid-19 directives in mind, the mode of delivery was online.

In order to ensure participation and learning engagement, the HEC employees have been divided into groups of 40-45.

In order to measure learning and impact, a pre-assessment to gauge the current level of knowledge on procurement rules was conducted at the beginning of the workshop.

This will be a three-day training.

The instructor took the participants through procurement and financial management rules for the Government of Pakistan as well as international financing bodies including the World Bank.

The procurement cycle, examples and evidence for the national context, and an overview of Public Procurement Rules were part of the workshop.

The instructor encouraged participants to ask questions and discuss cases that they deal with on a daily basis.

In the year ahead, the NAHE will be working with multiple partners to provide the best quality capacity building opportunities to the HEC employees. The priorities for target competencies have been based on a comprehensive training needs assessment held in 2020. Additional trainings will cover foreign funding projects, monitoring and evaluation as well as project management.

The NAHE and the PPMI teams will keep a close eye on the NCOC and the GOP directives and adapt the mode of delivery for trainings as required.

The NAHE is established as a stand-alone, autonomous institution operating under the auspices of the HEC to improve the quality of teaching, research and governance in the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan.

It is envisioned as the premier institution for quality research and teaching related to all aspects of higher education in Pakistan. This series of trainings is one of multiple ongoing NAHE endeavours at the HEC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021