Shifa reaches milestone of 1000 liver transplants

ISLAMABAD: Shifa International Hospital Islamabad has achieved a landmark in country's medical history by becoming Pakistan's first ever hospital to complete 1000 living donor liver transplants recently.

The first ever liver transplant was performed in Shifa on a 12-year-old patient on 30th April 2012. Since then, the transplant program has transformed lives of hundreds of children and adults throughout Pakistan by becoming a beacon of hope & healing for them.-PR

