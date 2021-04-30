Thaver's GM Rashid Khayyam passes away

KARACHI: Rashid Khayyam, Director Client Service at GH Thaver & Co passed away in the early hours of the morning of April 28. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Burma, Rashid spent his entire professional life in Advertising, most of it as a client service man. The last 25 years of his career, Rashid was with GH Thaver in congenial manner, he got along famously with all he came in contact with. Gifted with a diligent disposition, he brought discipline and enthusiasm to his work, and was always ready to lend a helping hand to his colleagues.

He is survived by a widow and three children. His Soyem will be held on Friday April 30 (today) at Habibia Masjid, Dhoraji Colony, near Rangoonwala Hall from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.-PR

