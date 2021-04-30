HumWell telehealth service providing 24/7 help

KARACHI: Responding to the increasing healthcare disparities and the right to health being compromised in the country, a group of experienced health professionals and technology experts have come together in a collaborative effort, under the platform of HumWell, to provide primary healthcare services remotely to the public at affordable costs.

Sharing his views on this initiative, Adnan Zaidi, CEO HumWell said, “Driven by the mission of Sehat Sub K Liay, HumWell envisions to make healthcare accessible for all – leaving no one behind. Our team of qualified doctors is available 24/7 to provide all kinds of medical assistance over the phone to anyone reaching out from any part of the country. While all our services are affordable, new users can also avail one free doctor consultation on sign up.”

