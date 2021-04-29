NCOC recommends ban on inbound flights from May 5

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has recommended a ban on inbound flights to Pakistan between May 5 and May 20 to control the spread of foreign variants of COVID-19 in the country.

The NCOC session chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, made the decision on Thursday. The meeting also reviewed countrywide oxygen supplies, the COVID-19 vaccination process, and Eid policy.

Detailed instructions regarding the reduction in air travel would be provided by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), a press statement announced.

The decisions will be reviewed again on May 18, the statement said. The forum also approved the start of vaccination for people of ages 40 to 49 from May 3.

Besides, the NCOC also gave a nod to the import of oxygen amid growing consumption due to rising Covid infections. The country would import 6,000 metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders from China and Iran.

The guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), aitekaf, Shabe-e-Qadr will be issued on May 01.

The NCOC also announced Eid holidays from 10-15 May with tourism spots, public parks, and small bazaars to remain close on the occasion.