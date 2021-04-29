ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Gold miner Newmont's profit disappoints as pandemic hits output

Reuters 29 Apr 2021

Newmont Corp posted quarterly profit below expectations on Thursday, as coronavirus restrictions and a sale of a Canadian asset dented production for the world's largest gold miner.

Although massive stimulus measures and pandemic-led uncertainties have boosted prices of gold, COVID-19 curbs and increased costs related to ramping up sites have affected Newmont's bottomline.

Average realized price for gold jumped 10% to $1,751 per ounce in the quarter, as production fell 1.4% to 1.46 million ounces due to the sale of its Red Lake mine in Canada and virus-related disruptions at its Cerro Negro mine in Argentina.

The Cerro Negro site now continues to ramp up after being put on care and maintenance last year, Newmont said. Argentina tightened movement restrictions this month as the country struggles with a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Newmont, which also mines copper, silver, zinc and lead, said it expects output to increase toward the second half of the year and maintained its prior gold production outlook of 6.5 million ounces.

Adjusted profit rose to $594 million, or 74 cents per share, for the three months to March 31, while analysts on average expected 77 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue jumped 11% to $2.87 billion for the quarter, but missed a consensus estimate of $3.21 billion due to lower sales volumes.

