ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Forties oil work to drive drop in June Brent benchmark supply

Reuters 29 Apr 2021

LONDON: The North Sea Forties crude oil stream will load only two cargoes in June, a copy of the shipment schedule showed on Thursday, reducing supply of the crude that underpins the global Brent benchmark.

Forties is normally the largest or second-largest of the five crude grades that underpins Brent, loading as many as 15 cargoes in a month. The other four grades are Ekofisk, Oseberg, Troll and Brent itself.

"It's going to be a tiny programme," one of the sources said, adding that the Hound Point terminal where Forties cargoes load would be closed for most of June.

The shutdown lends further support to Brent oil prices, which on Thursday were trading over $1 a barrel higher at more than $68 a barrel, adding to the impact of voluntary supply curbs by OPEC and its allies.

INEOS, which operates the Forties system, confirmed that Hound Point would be closed for part of June.

"The Forties Pipeline System will be shut down for planned maintenance from 27 May for three weeks," a spokesman said.

"Hound Point is a piece of infrastructure located on the FPS network and will be included in the schedule of planned maintenance."

Dated Brent is based on the Brent, Ekofisk, Oseberg, Forties and Troll crude streams. The benchmark is used to price oil in Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

Crude Oil Brent oil prices INEOS Energy crude export Forties system

