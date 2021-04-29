MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges

On Thursday, the Foreign Office of Pakistan announced that it will be formally recalling the country's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Raja Ali Ejaz and six others with an inquiry to be conducted in the foreseeable future.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that a high-powered investigation has been launched against against Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia for "not taking care of the labourers", and multiple pending complaints.

The Prime Minister made these comments while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in connection with Roshan Digital Account crossing one billion dollars in deposits.

He elaborated that he has received reports that the staff members of the Pakistani embassy in Riyadh were allegedly taking bribes from the community of labourers, assuring that exemplary punishments will be handed over to those found guilty.