World

Moderna says to produce three billion Covid vaccine doses in 2022

  • The company said in a statement that it would make new funding commitments to increase supply at its manufacturing facilities.
AFP 29 Apr 2021

PARIS: US pharmaceutical firm Moderna said Thursday it expects to increase global production of its Covid-19 vaccine to up to three billion doses in 2022.

The company said in a statement that it would make new funding commitments to increase supply at its manufacturing facilities.

Moderna company Pharmaceutical Industry company revenue

Moderna says to produce three billion Covid vaccine doses in 2022

