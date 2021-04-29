World
Moderna says to produce three billion Covid vaccine doses in 2022
- The company said in a statement that it would make new funding commitments to increase supply at its manufacturing facilities.
29 Apr 2021
PARIS: US pharmaceutical firm Moderna said Thursday it expects to increase global production of its Covid-19 vaccine to up to three billion doses in 2022.
The company said in a statement that it would make new funding commitments to increase supply at its manufacturing facilities.
