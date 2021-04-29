ANL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
ASL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.9%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
DGKC 115.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.45%)
EPCL 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.78%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PAEL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
POWER 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
PPL 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.47%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.74%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,122 Increased By ▲ 14.13 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,940 Decreased By ▼ -118.71 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,388 Decreased By ▼ -76.72 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

  • Biden used a strikingly personal tone, at times whispering as he did, when he urged corporate America and the nation's wealthiest to "pay their fair share" of taxes.
AFP 29 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Addressing lawmakers Wednesday in an eerily unfilled US Capitol, President Joe Biden delivered his first speech to Congress under extraordinary circumstances that highlighted the coronavirus pandemic and January's deadly riot that shook the citadel of democracy.

Barely 200 mask-wearing lawmakers spread out in the House of Representatives chamber -- the very body where many were acting to certify Biden's election victory on January 6 when marauders sent members scrambling for their lives.

"As we gather here tonight, the images of a violent mob assaulting this Capitol -- desecrating our democracy -- remain vivid in our minds," he told the hushed chamber in a primetime speech to mark his first 100 days in office.

But he turned the reaction to the harrowing attack, and America's response to the coronavirus, as cause for optimism.

"We have stared into an abyss of insurrection and autocracy -- of pandemic and pain -- and 'We the People' did not flinch," he said.

Evidence of the unrest remains on Capitol Hill.

The metal fencing around Congress still stands, and heavily armed National Guard troops ringed the building Wednesday as a precaution.

The building's hallways were nearly empty, the tours that normally bring tourists and other guests to the Rotunda halted.

Covid restrictions made Biden's maiden speech to Congress one like no other. Most of the US Supreme Court's nine members usually attend such addresses, but this time Chief Justice John Roberts alone represented the bench.

Of the entire Biden cabinet, only Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin were present.

The joint session was historic on multiple fronts: the unprecedented number of empty seats in the chamber, indicative of the nation's ongoing 14-month battle against the Covid-19 pandemic that requires social distancing and mask-wearing at public gatherings.

And with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seated at the dais, two women flanked a US president during his speech to Congress for the first time ever.

"Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President," Biden began warmly as he noted their historic turn. "And it's about time."

The chamber burst into applause, with First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff joining in the ovation.

But the two spouses were largely alone in their box in the gallery. Normally filled with lawmakers' guests, the upper seats were virtually empty, as guests were relegated to watching from home.

Biden, making his case for a dramatic expansion of government social safety net programs like child care and free community college, directly appealed to Republicans in the hopes of winning at least the barest of support necessary to advance his progressive agenda.

He fist-bumped congresswoman Liz Cheney, a member of Republican leadership who has angered many in her caucus for openly denouncing former president Donald Trump, and huddled after his speech with Republican Senator Rob Portman.

Biden used a strikingly personal tone, at times whispering as he did, when he urged corporate America and the nation's wealthiest to "pay their fair share" of taxes.

The line drew blank stares from most Republicans, and loud applause from Democrats.

Biden is perhaps the American most familiar with these speeches and how they are used to win over the public and earn congressional support.

Elected to the Senate in 1972, Biden attended Richard Nixon's final State of the Union address, and sat at the dais as vice president for multiple congressional addresses by Barack Obama.

Joe Biden coronavirus pandemic Capitol Hill Congress unique speech

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters