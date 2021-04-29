Dnata enhances global leadership team with key appointments

KARACHI: dnata, one of the world’s largest air and travel services providers, has enhanced its global leadership team, announcing key senior management appointments. The new set-up will help the company decisively adapt to changing global trends, drive synergies and efficiencies across its operations, and continue to deliver excellent services and value to customers.

John Bevan has been appointed Divisional Senior Vice President for Travel and will oversee all aspects of dnata’s travel business, managing a portfolio of over 30 reputable B2B and consumer brands across more than 20 countries. John has been with dnata for over three years, most recently leading dnata Travel Europe as Chief Executive Officer.

Stewart Angus has been appointed Divisional Senior Vice President for Airport Operations. Stewart has been managing dnata’s international ground handling and cargo business since 2004. In his new role, he will also lead the company’s extensive airport operations at the two Dubai airports in the United Arab Emirates.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021