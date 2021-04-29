NAVTTC signs MoU with SSUET

KARACHI: National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for 2nd Batch of NAVTTC High Tech Training in Pakistan. DG (Sindh) NAVTTC, Nabila Umer expressed her satisfaction on the successful completion of Batch 1 training by SSUET.

She said that the purpose of both sides is to implement the Prime Minister’s “Skill for All” Hunarmand Pakistan - Kamyab Jawan Programme

SSUET will conduct training in five fields i.e. Certificate in IT (Game Development and Modelling), Internet of Things (IOT) System Development and Applications, Networking and Cloud Computing, Project Management Professional and Industrial Automation (PLC/HMI/SCADA). NAVTTC certificates will be given to the students.

