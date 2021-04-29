ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAVTTC signs MoU with SSUET

Recorder Report 29 Apr 2021

KARACHI: National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for 2nd Batch of NAVTTC High Tech Training in Pakistan. DG (Sindh) NAVTTC, Nabila Umer expressed her satisfaction on the successful completion of Batch 1 training by SSUET.

She said that the purpose of both sides is to implement the Prime Minister’s “Skill for All” Hunarmand Pakistan - Kamyab Jawan Programme

SSUET will conduct training in five fields i.e. Certificate in IT (Game Development and Modelling), Internet of Things (IOT) System Development and Applications, Networking and Cloud Computing, Project Management Professional and Industrial Automation (PLC/HMI/SCADA). NAVTTC certificates will be given to the students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAVTTC National Vocational and Technical Training Commission SSUET

NAVTTC signs MoU with SSUET

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

ADB projects 2pc growth, 8.7pc inflation

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project: PMLTC-PPIB- NTDC agreement amended

Fiscal balances worsened across MENAP: IMF

Pakistan, China, others to build emergency supplies reserve

Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM

Bank holiday

PM reaches out to Balochistan youth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.