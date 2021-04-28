World
Brazil to receive 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses on Thursday
28 Apr 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said the country would receive 1 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, as supplies of immunizations dwindle and risk further delaying an already slow rollout.
Over the weekend, the health ministry announced that 30% fewer vaccines had been received between January and April than expected. Queiroga said the Covax facility, an international cooperation to assist countries secure vaccines, had moved up the expected delivery of 2 million doses to May.
Brazil to receive 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses on Thursday
