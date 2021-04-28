ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
Pakistan

FMs of 6 nations urge ‘equity’ in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

  • Foreign Ministers agreed to closely follow the development of COVID-19 situation in India, and expressed their willingness to provide needed support through respective channels in consultation with India.
APP 28 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka have agreed upon distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with the “principle of equity and justice”.

Terming the vaccine as “key weapon to defeat COVID-19”, the foreign ministers expressed that “vaccine nationalism” would hinder the global efforts to defeat the pandemic and underscored the need to avoid the “immunity gap”.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday by the Foreign Office, the foreign ministers held a video conference on joint response to COVID-19, and exchanged views on international and regional cooperation on pandemic response and post-COVID economic recovery.

Foreign Ministers noted with satisfaction the concerted and productive efforts made by their countries since the start of COVID-19 to combat the virus and promote economic recovery in the spirit of overcoming challenges through cooperation and mutual assistance.

Foreign Ministers pointed out that COVID-19 was a common enemy of humankind, and that countries should step up solidarity and cooperation to win the final victory over it.

China expressed its readiness to provide continued medical supplies and technical assistance to participating countries to the best of its ability. Chinese initiative was appreciated.

Foreign Ministers reiterated their firm support to WHO’s due role in the global cooperation against COVID-19 and acknowledged that tracing the origin of the virus is a matter of science and a global mission.

Foreign Ministers expressed opposition to politicizing the issue and vowed that the participating countries would strengthen cooperation to track COVID-19 mutation closely.

They appreciated China’s efforts in addressing this challenge. China would act on President Xi Jinping’s important statement on making the vaccines a global public good, and carry out continued vaccine cooperation with the participating countries in a flexible manner, including co-production of COVID-19 vaccines.

They also recognized the serious impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and its complex implications for the sustainable development of all countries.

Foreign Ministers agreed to deepen Belt and Road cooperation, open their borders under the premise of pandemic prevention and control for smooth trade, keep the industrial and supply chains stable and secure, and give a stronger boost to economic recovery and the improvement of people’s lives.

China agreed to support the participating countries to overcome the impact of COVID-19 on their economies through enhanced level of economic cooperation and collaboration.

Foreign Ministers stressed the importance to strengthen cooperation in poverty reduction, food security and other non-traditional security fields to protect the livelihood of people with special attention to the most vulnerable groups.

To facilitate personnel exchanges against the backdrop of COVID-19, they agreed to discuss the possibility of mutual recognition of digital “health codes”.

To push forward practical cooperation in relevant fields, China announced its decision to establish a China-South Asian Countries Emergency Supplies Reserve, set up a China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development Center, and hold a China-South Asian Countries E-commerce Cooperation Forum on Poverty Alleviation in Rural Areas.

The other participating countries expressed support. The Foreign Ministers agreed to make these mechanisms inclusive, transparent, sustainable and demand-driven.

Foreign Ministers agreed to closely follow the development of COVID-19 situation in India, and expressed their willingness to provide needed support through respective channels in consultation with India.

They agreed to maintain the momentum of cooperation among the six countries, hold consultations at the Foreign Minister, Vice Foreign Minister/Secretary and Director General levels, expand cooperation areas and lend impetus to future cooperation.

In addition, in a spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, the six countries welcomed active participation of other countries in the region.

