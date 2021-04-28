World
Sweden registers 7,266 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths on Wednesday
28 Apr 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,266 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.
The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 32 new deaths, taking the total to 14,000. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.
