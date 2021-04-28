Changan is testing self-driving cars in Pakistan

While people in the West are still on the fence about driverless cars, this innovation is making its way across the globe. The word has it that Master Changan Motors is making an all-out effort to bring the future of automobiles to Pakistan.

As soon as the idea was floated via Changan Pakistan’s Facebook page, Pakistani social media went abuzz with the possibilities. People are excited about the possibility of such technologically advanced vehicles being potentially introduced to the Pakistani market.

Chief Executive (CEO) of Master Changan Motors Danial Malik said;

“The future is here, it is just not evenly distributed. Changan Pakistan is here to change that by bringing the future to Pakistan and indigenizing autonomous mobility. Changan Auto is the leader in advanced mobility technologies in China, and we see no reason why we cannot introduce them in Pakistan. We aim to catalyze a safer tomorrow by bringing to Pakistan the very best in global autonomous technology.”

The CEO also revealed how the automobile company is testing proprietary Artificial Intelligence-based autonomous driving technologies under Master Changan’s vision of ‘Future Forward, Forever.’ Additionally, they’re trying to adapt this tech to Pakistani roads.

Changan Pakistan is conducting technology testing on Changan UNI-T. It is the automaker’s first vehicle as part of a new product series called “UNI”, which comes with several futuristic technologies. The futuristic UNI-T is equipped with an AI-chip-based intelligent vehicle system, creating a best-in-class human-machine interactive experience. The driver can interact with the system via:

dual-screen touch interface

intelligent voice activation

a facial recognition system

If that sounds like a sci-fi plot, wait till you hear about what inspired the visual design.

The UNI-T has a spaceship-inspired design. The front of the UNI-T forms the basic concept around which the silhouette of the entire vehicle evolves. This design is as functional as it is stunning with;

trapezoid-cut integrated diamond grill enhanced by the strongly defined LED lights,

split headlamps and flushed door handles perfectly blend into the motion and tension of the body curve

bold V-shape tail wing that guides the airflow

Changan UNI-T possesses Level 3 autonomous driving capability, which means that in the first iteration, the driver will not need to continually keep their eyes on the road. In later iterations, the driving experience will move onwards to the hands-free and feet-free stage. The vehicle is installed with a fully autonomous driverless self-park technology.