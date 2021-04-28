Markets
JGB yields track US Treasuries higher ahead of central bank announcements
- The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.135%.
28 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Wednesday, tracking US Treasury yields higher, while investors awaited a decision by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan's announcement for its bond buying plans later in the day. *The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.090%.
The 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.455%. *The 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.650%.
The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.135%.
The five-year yield rose one basis point to minus 0.095%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.695%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.13 point to 151.32, with a trading volume of 21,789 lots.
Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM
JGB yields track US Treasuries higher ahead of central bank announcements
Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB
Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks
Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow
White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines
In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day
Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections
Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus
Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres
India's Covid death toll passes 200,000
Read more stories
Comments