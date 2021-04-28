JGB yields track US Treasuries higher ahead of central bank announcements

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Wednesday, tracking US Treasury yields higher, while investors awaited a decision by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan's announcement for its bond buying plans later in the day. *The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.090%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.455%. *The 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.650%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.135%.

The five-year yield rose one basis point to minus 0.095%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.695%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.13 point to 151.32, with a trading volume of 21,789 lots.