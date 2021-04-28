Markets
Australia shares set to open higher on gains in mining stocks
- The benchmark had closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday.
28 Apr 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in the country's prominent mining stocks on the back of a rally in iron ore prices.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2% a 12.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark had closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,631.97 in early trade.
Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB
Australia shares set to open higher on gains in mining stocks
In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day
Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections
Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus
Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres
India's Covid death toll passes 200,000
Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan
Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them
UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn
EAC to propose steps to boost FDI
Read more stories
Comments