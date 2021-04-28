Brent oil may revisit April 20 high of $68.08

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may revisit its April 20 high of $68.08 per barrel, as it has broken a resistance at $66.47.

The break suggests an extension of the bounce from the April 22 low of $64.58 or a continuation of the uptrend from $61.25. It also confirms a small double-bottom which indicates a target of $68.08.

It seems oil intends to consolidate further in the range of $64.66-$68.08 over the next one or two weeks. A drop below $65.71, however, would make the target of $68.08 invalid, as oil may extend its loss to $64.66.

On the daily chart, oil has edged up above a resistance at $66.15. It may gain more towards $68.14.

It is still doubtful that the contract could break $68.14 and rise towards $71.38, unless a big white candlestick forms on Wednesday.

