Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Govt exploring options to arrange for additional oxygen supplies as Pakistan battles COVID

  • The minister said that due to the government measure, the oxygen production capacity increased from 484 MT in June 2020 to the present 792 MT, showing an increase of 308 MT.
Ali Ahmed 28 Apr 2021

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the government is exploring all options to arrange for additional oxygen supplies, as Pakistan battles another wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media, the federal minister informed that after the first wave of coronavirus last year, the Ministry of Industries started working with private oxygen manufacturers to enhance oxygen production capacity of country.

The minister said that due to the government measure, the oxygen production capacity increased from 484 MT in June 2020 to the present 792 MT, showing an increase of 308 MT.

Hammad who has served on various portfolios during the incumbent government tenure however said that it is necessary to adhere strictly to SOPs as the cases are rising exponentially and oxygen requirements are growing at an even faster rate. “The government is exploring all options to arrange for additional oxygen supplies,” he said.

Pakistan is facing a deadly COVID-19 wave, during the past 24 hours, 201 people succumbed to the virus, taking the national death toll to 17,530. 49,101 people were tested across the country in 24 hours, taking the total number of people tested to 11,682,014.

In order to curtail the spread of the virus, the government has canceled all examinations until June 15. O and A level exams have been canceled and would now take place in the October-November cycle.

Moreover, the government has also imposed a ban on tourism from May 8 to May 16. Inter-provincial and inter-city transport will also remain banned during the Eid holidays.

