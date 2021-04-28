Three European journalists killed in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU: Two Spanish journalists and one Irish have been murdered in an attack on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso, officials said Tuesday. “It is very unfortunate, but the three Westerners were executed by terrorists,” said a senior security source in the West African nation.

He did not specify who was behind Monday’s attack targeting the group — which included soldiers, forest rangers and foreign reporters — in the eastern region of Fada N’Gourma-Pama. At least three people were injured and one Burkinabe was believed to be among the missing. The attackers used two pick-up vehicles and a dozen motorbikes, according to security sources.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed two Spaniards were killed, naming the two victims. “The worst news is confirmed. All our affection for the relatives and friends of David Beriain and Roberto Fraile (de Baracaldo), who were murdered in Burkina Faso,” he tweeted. He praised “those who, like them, carry out courageous and essential journalism from conflict zones”.