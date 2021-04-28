ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Three European journalists killed in Burkina Faso

AFP 28 Apr 2021

OUAGADOUGOU: Two Spanish journalists and one Irish have been murdered in an attack on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso, officials said Tuesday. “It is very unfortunate, but the three Westerners were executed by terrorists,” said a senior security source in the West African nation.

He did not specify who was behind Monday’s attack targeting the group — which included soldiers, forest rangers and foreign reporters — in the eastern region of Fada N’Gourma-Pama. At least three people were injured and one Burkinabe was believed to be among the missing. The attackers used two pick-up vehicles and a dozen motorbikes, according to security sources.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed two Spaniards were killed, naming the two victims. “The worst news is confirmed. All our affection for the relatives and friends of David Beriain and Roberto Fraile (de Baracaldo), who were murdered in Burkina Faso,” he tweeted. He praised “those who, like them, carry out courageous and essential journalism from conflict zones”.

