41.39pc annual share: Karachi remains top contributor to tax collection

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 28 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Karachi remained the highest contributor to income tax collection having an annual share of 41.39 percent in the total income tax collected at the national level.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made this statistical analysis based on the income tax returns filed for tax year 2018.

According to the FBR's analysis of city-wise income tax collection, Karachi has a major share of 41.39 percent in the total income tax collection of the FBR.

Karachi remained the largest contributor of income tax on an annual basis as compared to the other cities.

Islamabad has a share of 19.9 percent; Lahore 19.56 percent; Rawalpindi 3.43 percent; Faisalabad 1.71 percent; Multan 1.65 percent; Peshawar 1.33 percent; Quetta 0.99 percent; Gujranwala 0.77 percent; Sialkot 0.74 percent; Dera Ghazi Khan 0.62 percent; Hyderabad 0.57 percent; Sukkur 0.35 percent; Sheikhupura 0.25 percent, and Bahawalpur contributed 0.24 percent in the total annual income tax collection.

Province-wise data revealed that Sindh remained the highest contributor of income tax in total income tax collection. Sindh contributed 44.91 percent in the total income tax collected on annual basis; Punjab's share is over 34 percent in total income tax collection; federal capital territory 15 percent; Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 3.54 percent; Balochistan 1.67 percent, and Gilgit-Baltistan has contributed 0.12 percent in total income tax collection.

The data of national level markets collection details revealed that Saddar Karachi has contribution of 36.7 percent in total income tax collection; Blue Area Islamabad 19.01 percent; Multan Road Lahore, 5.19 percent; Market Estate Avenue Karachi 2.95 percent; Saddar Multan 2.86 percent; Saddar Lahore 2.53 percent; Karkhano Market Peshawar 2.51 percent; Raiwind Bazaar Lahore 1.99 percent; Ferozepur Road Lahore 1.92 percent; The Forum Karachi 1.57 percent; Saddar Peshawar 1.57 percent; Jodia Bazaar Karachi 1.46 percent; Main Boulevard Gulberg Lahore 1.42 percent; Saddar Rawalpindi 1.08 percent, and Wapda Town Lahore has a share of 0.78 percent in total income tax collection on annual basis.

The size of taxpayers by category revealed that companies pay 55.84 percent of the total income tax collection; non-salaried class has a contribution of 21.01 percent in the total income tax collection.

The salaried class has a contribution of 14.66 percent in the total income tax collection, and Association of Persons pay 8.49 percent of the total income tax paid every year.

The data of filers by category revealed that 42.12 percent filers within the category of salaried class have the highest number of return filing of income tax.

The filers within the category of non-salaried class have 54.06 percent filers out of total filers across the country.

The percentage of filers within the category of Association of Persons stood at 2.26 out of the total filers community in Pakistan.

The said data indicate that companies contributed 55.84 percent to the total income tax collected, whereas, they form only 1.56 percent of total tax filers.

The non-salaried individuals contributed 21.01 percent and they form 54.06 percent of the total tax filers of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

