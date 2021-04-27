ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Faisal urges citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

  Dr Faisal said, "COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the previous waves.
APP 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Tuesday urged the citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the disease in the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country.

The SAPM, in a televised briefing after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said the disease expansion had caused a burden on the country’s health system as COVID cases were jumping up for the past few weeks.

He said it was observed that citizens were not following the corona SOPs properly.

The current situation, he said, showed the increasing trend of corona disease and its complications in its third wave.

He warned that the government was closely monitoring the situation and would not hesitate to lockdown more areas if other interventions did not work in the next few days.

“We regularly monitor positivity ratio at national, provincial and city levels and when it increases it incurs burden on the healthcare capacity. Pressure is mounting in the major urban centers of the country.”

He said keeping in view the disease risk certain restrictions were imposed focusing on high-risk sectors with mass gathering.

The time was not of any complacency rather strict compliance of the SOPs.

Dr Faisal said, “COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the previous waves.

We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures.”

He said the government was seeking the full cooperation of the citizens in adhering to the SOPs.

He asked the people to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently, and avoid crowded places.

